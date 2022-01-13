GEARS CONCERNED WITH DELAY TO REPLACE SOME OF THE RECALLED ZAMBIAN DIPLOMATS FROM THE FOREIGN SERVICE

By Chileshe Mwango

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research, Services -GEARS- Initiative Zambia has challenged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations to communicate to the public on what has led to the delay in replacing some of the recalled Zambian diplomats from the foreign service.

GEARS Initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi tells Phoenix News that the lack of communication on the matter is worrying.

Meanwhile Mr. Chipenzi says there is need for guidance in future on how long recalled diplomats can be replaced as the country will be looking at the foreign policy in its reforms.

Although he notes that there has been no much gap created by the absence of senior diplomats in some missions, Mr. Chipenzi has stressed the importance of having people sent especially as the country focuses on economic diplomacy.

Several diplomats representing Zambia in foreign missions have recently been recalled without being replaced after the change of government.

