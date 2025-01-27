GEARS URGES POLITICAL PARTIES TO AVOID ACTIONS THAT COULD UNDERMINE INTEGRITY OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS





The Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services (GEARS) is urging political parties in the country to avoid actions that could undermine the integrity of the democratic process ahead of the 2026 general elections.





In an interview, GEARS Board Chairperson Luckson Lungu has emphasized the need for all political parties to engage in constructive activities that promote democracy.



Mr. Lungu stated that politicians should refrain from engaging in practices that compromise democratic values, urging political parties to show respect and dignity towards their opponents and to avoid violence at all costs.





He has also stressed the need for political parties to strengthen internal democracy, ensuring that members have the opportunity to participate in decision-making processes.





Mr. Lungu has highlighted the importance of tolerance and mutual respect, stating that despite differing opinions, political actors must embrace a culture of democracy in the run-up to the 2026 elections.



PN