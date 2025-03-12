GEN. CHISUZI TO BE ACCORDED FULL MILITARY BURIAL, AS SERVICE CHIEFS EUROGISE HIM



By Buffalo Reporter (Zambia Army)



Lusaka



Service Chiefs have today, 11 March, 2025, visited the funeral house for late former Army Commander, Gen Isaac Soda Arizona Chisuzi, who died on 10 March, 2025 at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.





Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele described Gen Chisuzi as “a role model and a brave senior Officer who served the nation with supreme dedication”.



Lt Gen Zyeele said Gen Chisuzi preached unity of purpose among Officers and Soldiers.





Meanwhile, Zambia National Service ( ZNS) Commander, Lt Gen (Engr) Maliti Solochi II has described Gen Chisuzi as a selfless and gallant man, a top Soldier, and a top General, who ensured that young Officers of his time were nurtured to attain various appointments in the Defence Force.





The Service Chiefs later signed in the book of condolences.