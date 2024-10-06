Gen Mihova loses daughter

Sad news;

We are deeply saddened to inform you all that former Zambia Army Commander and former Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb. Lieutenant General Paul Mihova lost his daughter Likoji Mihova.



Just recently the Mihovas were celebrating the marriage of Likoji.



The former Army Commander and his dear wife are making urgent efforts to secure their visas to travel to the UK and bring the remains of our dear departed daughter back home. May God comfort the Mihova’s during this extremely difficult time.



MHSRIP