GENDER ACTIVIST CONDEMNS BURNING TO DEATH OF A WIFE BY HUSBAND

Gender Activist, Beauty Katebe has expressed sadness by an incident in which a woman died after her husband lit her with petrol.

One of the daily Newspapers in the country reported that a 47-year-old woman of Kainamfumu farm block in Solwezi died of severe burns after her husband allegedly poured petrol on her body and set her ablaze following a dispute.

North-Western Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer, Robison Moonga, identified the woman as Getrude Kanema and her husband as Patrick Sangunja, aged 40.

Katebe laments that it is unfortunate that institutions of marriage are turning out to be a source of violence, sometimes resulting in death.

She stresses that such levels of Gender Based Violence (GBV) results in trauma among victims and children.

Katebe has since paid tribute to couples that preach unity of purpose and still uphold the principles of marriage.