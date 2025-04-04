GENDER ACTIVISTS DEMAND CASTRATION OF ALL MALE CONVICTS OF SGBV



By Elizabeth Kayombo



Gender activists led by the Non-Government Organizations Gender Coordinating Council –NGOCC have petitioned government to take all the necessary steps in stopping the rising and alarming cases of sexual violence against women and girls in Zambia.





NGOCC Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe read out the petition on behalf of the activists before presenting it to the Vice President Mutale Nalumango who received it on behalf of the government.





Renowned gender activists including Justice Minister Princess Kasune, Kafue Council Chairperson Buumba Malambo, musicians Daputsa Zulu alias Sista D, Mwiza Zulu, Brian Bwembya alias B’Flow and Mweembe Chulu amongst others were also in attendance.





The petition began with a peaceful protest were the activists conducted a solidarity march past from Kabwe roundabout through Cairo road and Independence Avenue up to Cabinet Office where they made a U-turn and ended at the High Court roundabout.





In the petition, the activists are demanding for at least 17 action points to be taken by the government among them the surgical castration of perpetrators of Sexual Gender Based Violence –SGBV against women and girls.





They are also advocating for amendments to certain pieces of legislation such as the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code to align them with best practices of protecting women and girls from SGBV such as rape and defilement.





And in receiving the petition, Vice President Nalumango said it is the responsibility of everyone to take a stand against SGBV.

KBN TV