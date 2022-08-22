Gender Parity reveals that HH doesn’t believe in women leadership.

Numbers dont lie.

While the world and Zambia in particular has been making strides

towards inclusion of women in decision making positions, President

Hakainde Hichilema is retrogressing. The gender parity between the last governments of Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata, and Edgar Lungu indicates that President Hakainde Hichilema’s government is retrogressing in the advancement of women interests as exhibited both in Cabinet where only 4 out of 26 are female, 0-Zero out of 5 service chiefs are female and State House Advisory Team appointments where out of 18 only one is female.



Apart from recording a progressive appointment of the first female

Speaker of the National assembly, President Hakainde Hichilema has cancelled the gain by replacing the first ever female Chief Justice with a male there by keeping the number of women in high ranking positions low.

The Anti-Corruption Commission which was enjoying a perpertual women lead leadership from Roselyn Wandi, Ireen Lamba for a break to one male, then back to a female in Rosemary Kuzwayo but Hakainde Hichilema has reverted the position to male headship in Mr. Gilbert Phiri.

Women are as capable as men and they deserve equal appointment. We will ensure they get 50% appointment opportunity when we form government.

Wherever we want to go our feet shall take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C, (KCM)

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF President