“GENERAL CONFERENCE WILL STRENGTHEN PF, NOT SPLIT IT ,” KAMPAMBA

…as she calls on women in the PF to unite fully and support winning candidate completely…

Wed. July 12

Patriotic Front womens league Chairperson Hon. Kampamba Mulenga has dismissed assertions by some sections of society, that PF would split after their scheduled general conference , as ridiculous.

Speaking in Lusaka, Wednesday, Hon. Mulenga said the PF would emerge stronger and more united and resolved after the General Conference and would be ready to bounce back in 2026.

Hon. Mulenga who is also Kalulushi Member of Parliament, on the Copperbelt, has urged the women in the PF to work hard and embrace and promote peaceful co existence in the party.

Hon. Mulenga said once women unite for a cause ,then that cause succeeds.

“I’ve heard people say once a political party goes, that’s it, it can’t come back. But get it from me, PF will bounce back in 2026. Right now people have been able to judge between the work of the PF in office and the work the UPND has done in their 2 years in office . PF developed this nation. In this current regime , prices of essential commodities have sky rocketed. People are crying . So it’s our role as women to ensure that we keep unity and peace in our party . We are resolved . We will support whoever the general conference picks to lead this great party. And we will make history as the only party that bounced back,” She said .

Hon. Mulenga said this when she addressed some PF female party functionaries and members earlier today .

She emphasised the need for women to emulate their male counterparts and rally around and support each.

“People say women don’t support each other. That they can’t stand each other . Let’s help dispel this false narrative by supporting each other and looking out for each other . Let’s be our sisters keepers ,” She said