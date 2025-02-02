“GENERAL MOSQUITO” VOWS TO DISOWN YOUTHS ENGAGING IN VIOLENCE AT BY-ELECTION.



GILBERT Liswaniso, National Youth Chairperson of The United Party for National Development_UPND, has pledged to ensure violence-free campaigns during the upcoming by-election in Pambashe and Petauke Central Constituencies on February 6, 2025.





Popularly known as “General Mosquito,” Liswaniso stated in an interview with The Monitor and the Digest that any youth involved in violence will be disowned by the Party.





Liswaniso expressed optimism about The Upnd Party’s chances of victory, particularly in Pambashe, where past elections in 2021 were reportedly marred by violence.





He emphasized his Party’s commitment to peaceful elections and fair play ground, a practice they have upheld in previous elections.



The National Youth Chairperson stressed that The Upnd Party plans to engage with people peacefully, without resorting to violence.





He believes that addressing poverty and unemployment among young people should be the primary focus, rather than inter-party conflicts.





Liswaniso reiterated that any youth engaging in violent activities will be acting on their own and will not be supported by the Party.



M&D