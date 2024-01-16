General Shikapwasha Has Been Accorded An Official Funeral By President Hichilema

Former Information Minister, RONNIE SHIKAPWASHA has been accorded an official funeral by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

This is according to a statement availed to ZNBC news by the Secretary to the Cabinet, PATRICK KANGWA this evening.

Mr KANGWA has said Lieutenant-General SHIKAPWASHA who died on Monday, January 15, 2024, will be put to rest this Saturday, January 20.

Church service will take place at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross while burial will be at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka

Mr KANGWA also says President HICHILEMA has further declared January 20, 2024, a day of national mourning in honour of General SHIKAPWASHA.

General SHIKAPWASHA died aged 76, on Sunday, January 14, 2024, following a shooting at his home in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area.

He served in various Cabinet portfolios as well as Keembe Member of Parliament, during the MMD government.- ZNBC