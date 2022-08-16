GENERAL WORKER WHO STUDIED NURSING WITHOUT PERMISSION WANTS TO GET BACK ON PAYROLL

By Evans Liyali

A General Worker at Nega Nega Rural Health Center has called for a review of a decision to remove her from the payroll by the Mazabuka District Health Human Resource Office after she allegedly went to school to study nursing without permission.

Constance Phiri, a single mother of five, tells Byta FM News that she has not received her salary for the past six months.

She accuses Mazabuka District Health Head of Human Resource, Melva Chisanga Musonda of demanding a goat from her to help her formalize her study leave, a request she says she fulfilled.

A letter addressed to Phiri from the Mazabuka District Health office and signed by Clinical Care Officer, Oscar Chiswida, says she was removed from the payroll for being absent from work without recommendation from the district office.

Phiri complains that her life has become miserable has she has no source of income, stating that her health is becoming bad as she is not able to purchase prescription drugs for her ailment.

Recently, some Nurses, Laboratory Technicians and Paramedics demanded for the removal of Mazabuka District Health, Head of Human Resources, Melva Musonda.

They alleged that she was practicing favouritism when it comes to granting study leaves in addition to transferring health worker at will, an accusation Musonda declined to comment on.

But Mazabuka District Health Director, Dr. Phallon Mwaba clarified that the disciplinary committee recommended Phiri’s summary dismissal for missing work for months without permission.

Mwaba states that the District Disciplinary Committee warned her on several occasions for over year but the victim failed to follow the laid-down procedure for going a study leave.