GENERATION LEAD ZAMBIA IS NOT A SECRET MOVEMENT….and it has no intentions of registering as a political party- GLZ Leader Ronnie Jere

GENERATION LEAD ZAMBIA IS NOT A SECRET MOVEMENT

….and it has no intentions of registering as a political party

Livingston… Sunday December 7, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Generation Lead Zambia has dispelled rumors circulating on social media that it is a secret movement.

GLZ Leader Ronnie Jere says the organization has no intentions of registering as a political party.

"We want to dispel this message and indicate that GLZ has been in public domain for over 2 years since it's formation and a diverse movement of the post Independence generation. It has come to our attention that there is a message circulation on social media giving impression that GLZ is a secret Movement and that it is intending to register a Political Party," he said.

“We want to dispel this message and indicate that GLZ has been in public domain for over 2 years since it’s formation and a diverse movement of the post Independence generation. The movement has membership and supporters across Civil society, Political Parties Youth wings, Students, Individual activists and Youth movements.”

Mr Jere explained that the agenda of GLZ is to promote Post Independence generation leadership across a diverse political divide and social grouping.

“The CIC as a leader of the movement was decided and elected at the founding meeting of GLZ which brought together young people from across 10 provinces of Zambia. GLZ is a member of African Rising, a Pan African movement persuing a Borderless Africa agenda which is one of the key Pillars of GLZ,” he stated.

“The leadership is inviting all Post Independence generation and Young people who share our vision and willing to join GLZ to feel free to do so through our Facebook page which is in Public domain. We stand ready to work with the media and provide correct information regarding the movement and it’s agenda going forward.”

For more information, reach out to the Leader of the movement Cde Ronnie Jere on +260 97 6997106 or indeed the Media Director Cde Lance on +260974999044