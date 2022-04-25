NAKACINDA AT KABWATA POLICE STATION

“As Police place high restrictions on Nakacinda”

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon. Makebi Zulu(and lawyer for Hon. Raphael Nakacinda)and Scorpion Kadobi are at Kabwata Police Station waiting to see PF Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda.

The Police have placed high restrictions on Nakacinda and have refused even his lawyer from seeing him.

A battallion of Police this morning picked Nakacinda from his farm and have dumped him at Kabwata Police Station.