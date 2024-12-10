GEOLOGICAL SURVEY COLLECTS SAMPLES OF OIL-LIKE SUBSTANCE FOUND IN MONZE



The Department of Geological Survey under the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has collected samples of an oil-like substance discovered by Monze residents last week.



On December 5, 2024, Byta FM News reported that excited Monze residents had gathered at a drainage system where the oil-like substance was emerging from underneath.



The Geological Department has stated that tests will be conducted in Lusaka, and the results will be made known to the public.



The oil-like substance has attracted significant attention, with some residents speculating that it could be oil emerging from containers buried underground during the colonial days.



Meanwhile, others suspect that someone might have stolen oil and disposed of it under the drainage, either for safekeeping or due to a lack of capacity to carry it all.



Byta FM