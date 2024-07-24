George Clooney has officially thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

This endorsement comes after Clooney wrote an op-ed urging President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race.

In a statement shared with CNN on Tuesday, July 23, Clooney praised Biden for his leadership and for “saving democracy once again.” He expressed excitement about supporting Harris in her historic campaign.

“We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest,” Clooney stated.

Earlier in July, Clooney penned an op-ed in the New York Times, calling for a new Democratic nominee. He criticized Biden, pointing to moments like the presidential debate and the George Stephanopoulos interview as signs that Biden was not the same politician he once was.

The letter sparked significant backlash, but Clooney was not alone in his sentiment. Other Democrats echoed his call for change. Within weeks, President Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Harris as his successor.

Following Biden’s announcement, many looked to Clooney for his next move. “The View” cohost Ana Navarro even suggested Clooney should financially support the Democratic campaign, given his role in prompting Biden’s exit.

It appears Clooney received the message loud and clear, as he is now firmly in support of Harris’ campaign.