George Clooney is standing firm on his decision from last year to withdraw his support for Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, a move that has drawn a harsh response from Donald Trump.

The actor and lifelong Democrat spoke about his decision during an interview with “60 Minutes,” which aired on Sunday. Clooney, who is also promoting his new Broadway play Good Night and Good Luck, centered around legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow, addressed the political controversy when asked by correspondent Jon Wertheim.

Clooney explained that he was proud of his decision to write an essay in the New York Times urging Biden to step down as the Democratic candidate due to concerns over his age. The actor expressed that his endorsement of this shift allowed for Kamala Harris to potentially take Biden’s place on the ticket. However, despite his wishes, Trump, the Republican candidate, ultimately defeated Harris to reclaim the White House.

Clooney went on to say that he felt compelled to speak out after attending a campaign fundraiser where he was “surprised” by Biden’s appearance, suggesting that the decision was motivated by what he saw as a need to tell the truth. He also took a veiled jab at Trump, highlighting the contrast between facts and what he termed “Fake News.”

Trump, upon seeing the interview, responded on his Truth Social platform, calling Clooney a “second-rate movie ‘star'” and a “failed political pundit,” among other insults.