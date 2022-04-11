THE UPND alliance is in a slow motion death process as members feel used and abandoned, veteran politician, George Mpombo, has said.

Dr. Mpombo said the alliance was on the brink of collapse because some members believe that they were merely considered as disposable politicians.

He said in an interview that the ravaging sense of belittlement by some alliance members would lead to its destruction.

Dr. Mpombo said the UPND failure to keep its core promise of political appointments of the alliance members would cause serious damage to the union.

“The UPND Alliance is tottering on a brink of imminent collapse due to its inability to mould desperate members into a coherent political force,’’ he said.

Dr. Mpombo said the departure of Lucky Mulusa who is a seasoned politician from the alliance was a sign that the merger was headed for destruction.

He described Mr. Mulusa’s departure as a dramatic development and an eloquent expression of things to come because he was a very powerful force within the alliance.

He said his exit puts the alliance in a fragile state especially for the MDC which was not a main stream party but a one-man army.

Mr. Mpombo said Mr. Mulusa’s departure leaves the MDC on a very slippery ground and its relevance in the alliance has greatly been diminished.

Last week, Mr Nason Msoni slammed the UPND Alliance as a shame because some members had been ignored and not recognised with appointments as agreed before the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Mr Mulusa is another leader who has spoken out against the unfulfilled promises from the UPND towards its alliance partners.- Daily Nation