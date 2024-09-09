George W. Bush Won’t Endorse Anyone This Election: Report

Former President George W. Bush is again declining to endorse a candidate for president in this year’s election cycle, NBC News reports.

Bush’s office told NBC News on Saturday of his plans to remain private about his voting habits, saying, “President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago.”

While Bush’s candidate of choice will remain private, some of his former staffers have joined a pro-Kamala Harris coalition of more than 200 Republicans, including former aides to President George H.W. Bush, Sen. John McCain, and Sen. Mitt Romney.