Georgia judge found dead in courtroom after apparent suicide

A state judge in Georgia was found dead in a courtroom after shooting himself, authorities said Tuesday.

Judge Stephen Yekel shot himself sometime Monday night and was found by a deputy who notified his department between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Effingham County Courthouse is in Springfield, Georgia, about 240 miles east of Atlanta. The court was reportedly not in session when the judge was found.

Yekel practiced law in the area for 45 years and was appointed to the bench by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in 2022. Yekel lost his reelection bid this year in a runoff and was facing his final day on the bench, WSAV reported.

Yekel sent a resignation letter to Kemp on Dec. 6 offering to resign effective Dec. 30, a day before his term was to end, according to WJCL.

Part of the letter read, “I feel that the job of State Court Judge of Effingham is too important to be decided by only 6% of the eligible voters of Effingham County.”

WJCL reported that Yekel’s resignation “would cause Kemp to appoint a new judge to fill the position, which would nullify the results of the election.”

Kemp refused Yekel’s resignation in a letter dated Dec. 12, writing, “Your resignation is not effective unless and until I accept it. And out of respect for the will of the people of Effingham County, I must decline to do so.”

The Effingham County Board of Commissioners released a statement saying its members were “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Judge Steve Yekel at the Effingham County Courthouse today and we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.