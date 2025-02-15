German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius brutally shreds  J.D. Vance for his utterly shameful speech attacking Europe at the Munich Security Conference: “This is unacceptable.l”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius brutally shreds J.D. Vance for his utterly shameful speech attacking Europe at the Munich Security Conference: “This is unacceptable.”



This is a historic takedown of an American vice president…



“We fight for your right to be against us, that is one of the mottos of the Bundeswehr and it stands for our democracy, this democracy that was just called into question by the U.S. Vice President — and not just the German democracy but Europe as a whole,” said Pistorius.



In a vile MAGA-coded speech, Vance attacked our European allies for allegedly ignoring the will of their people and failing to curtail illegal migration. He ranted about abortion rights and religious freedom, and avoided talking about the security issues that the conference was designed to address.



It was part of a concerted effort by Trump, Musk, and the rest of the MAGA movement to export their fascism around the globe.



Pistorius didn’t hold back in his rebuttal—



“He has spoke of the annulment of democracy and if I understood him correctly, he compares the condition of Europe to the condition that prevails in some authoritarian regimes,” he said.



“Ladies and gentlemen, this is not acceptable,” he added, to a round of applause.



“This is not acceptable. This is not the Europe, not the democracy where I live and where I conduct my election campaign right now and this is not the democracy that I witness every day in our parliament,” he continued.



“In our democracy, every opinion has a voice and it makes it possible for parties that are partly extremist such as the AFD and they can campaign just as any other parties. This is democracy,” he said.



“And if the vice president had the opportunity to switch on his TV set when he arrived yesterday he would have seen one of those candidates in primetime TV,” he went on.



“By the way, we even admit media that spread Russian propaganda and the representatives of the federal government answer their questions. Nobody is excluded,” he said.



“But democracy does not mean that a vociferous minority will automatically be right and they cannot decide what truth is. It does not mean that anyone can say anything and democracy must be able to defend itself against extremists that try to destroy it,” said Pistorius.



“I am happy to live in Europe where this democracy is defended every day against its internal and external enemies,” he continued. “And therefore I would like to explicitly contradict and oppose the impression that Vice President Vance suggested here that our democracies oppress and silence minorities.”



“We not only know against whom we defend our countries but what we defend it for. It’s for democracy, for freedom of opinion, for the rule of law and the dignity of each and everyone, ladies and gentleman,” he said.



Pistorius then switched to English to hammer home some final criticisms—



“Ladies and gentlemen, but unlike the vice president I would also like to focus my speech on the most pressing questions of European and Transatlantic security,” he said.



“The last few days have confirmed what many have speculated for months. The United States are pushing for a quick peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine and they expect Europe to take the lead in securing any agreement that follows,” he said.



This is what electing Donald Trump has done for America. We have alienated our allies, weakened our security, and made ourselves a laughingstock on the world stage.



Thankfully, world leaders are not afraid to stand up for the incompetent bullies working to destroy America.

