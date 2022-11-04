GERMAN FUNDED PROJECTS IN MONZE EXCITE GERMAN MPS

By Brian Hantuba

Chairman of the Committee on Food and Agriculture in the German Parliament, Hermann Färber, has expressed happiness at the manner in which German funded nutrition projects have been implemented in Maambo village of Monze.

The German Government, among other development partners such as the World Food Program – WFP, have been funding the Scaling Up Nutrition – SUN II Program in parts of Monze, which aims to improve nutrition levels among children.

Speaking when he led a delegation of 15 German Parliamentarians that visited the Maambo Project Site Wednesday, Färber said their findings have made a positive impression on the delegation.

He described the implementation as successful, saying the funds that donors from across the world have been providing has been well invested.

Färber wished beneficiaries of the SUN-II program success in their future, and pledged continued support from the Germany wherever possible.

At the same event, Monze District Health Director, Dr. Gocha Kapoba noted that child stunting levels in Monze currently stands at 25.7 percent, which he hopes will be reduced to 18.7 percent by 2023.

He thanked stakeholders such as WFP for their support towards improving nutrition levels in the district, noting that 3,441 households are benefiting from the SUN-II program.