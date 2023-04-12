Germany expels Chad’s envoy in retaliatory move

Chad’s ambassador to Germany has been expelled in a retaliatory move by Berlin after the Central African nation kicked out the European nation’s ambassador last week.

Germany’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said Chad’s Mariam Ali Moussa has to leave the country within 48 hours.

“We regret that it had to come to this,” Germany’s foreign ministry said on Twitter.

German ambassador to Chad Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke left the country last Saturday after the military government expelled him.

Chad ordered Mr Kricke out of the country for what it said was due to his “impolite attitude” and “lack of respect for diplomatic customs”.

A brief statement from the Chadian government gave no further details about the reason for his removal.

He had been critical of the military-led government that has been in power since April 2021.

German authorities say Chad did not officially specify the exact reasons for the expulsion of the ambassador.

“Ambassador Kricke exercised his office in N’Djamena in an exemplary manner and has worked for human rights and the rapid transition to a civilian government in Chad,” the German ministry stated.

Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who seized power following the death of his father Idriss Déby Itno in 2021, is Chad’s interim leader for what was intended to be an 18-month period.

Plans for a ballot last year were formally delayed in October, prompting public protests. Chad’s military government now plans to hold presidential elections next year.