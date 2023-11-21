GERMANY READY TO EXPLORE ZAMBIA’S INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR

BERLIN – Germany has expressed interest and readiness to participate in Zambia’s infrastructure projects.

This came to light when President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA held bilateral talks with German Chancellor, His Excellency Mr. Olaf Scholz, on the margins of the 5th Conference on the G20 Compact with Africa.

Chancellor Scholz said Zambia has a conductive environment hence Germany expressing its readiness to participate in infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema encouraged German businesses to invest in value addition in the agriculture sector.

The talks explored ways to further deepen cooperation between the two countries that share strong historical bilateral relations.

President Hichilema’s external relations have brought benefits to the country, set a regional precedent, and made a positive mark in the world.

