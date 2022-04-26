As we’ve been reporting, defence ministers from Nato and European Union countries have been meeting today at the United States’ airbase in Ramstein, south-west Germany, to discuss providing more support to Ukraine.

A major policy shift was announced by the German government, which has authorised the supply of about 50 Gepard Flakpanzer anti-aircraft tanks.

Held in storage for the past decade, they will get technical upgrades before being shipped to Ukraine.

Germany has long had a policy of not shipping heavy weaponry to conflict zones, but its government has come under increasing pressure to provide more help to Kyiv.

Making the announcement, the country’s defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, said Germany would “look into all possibilities how we can further support Ukraine in its courageous and important fight for freedom and for peace”.