Germany scraps Rwanda meeting over DR Congo fighting

Germany said Tuesday it had canceled a planned meeting with Rwandan officials next month over Rwanda’s role in fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo.



A lightning offensive in the eastern DRC by fighters from the M23 armed group and Rwandan forces has led to clashes around the besieged city of Goma and a spiralling humanitarian crisis.



A spokesman for Germany’s development ministry said it had “canceled the government consultations planned for February with Rwanda” and was “co-ordinating with other donors about further measures.”



“There can be no business as usual amid the current escalation,” the spokesman said in a statement.

He said “talks on development cooperation can only resume when Rwanda and M23 end the escalation and withdraw.”

At least 17 people have been killed and 367 wounded during two days of fighting, according to reports from Goma hospitals.



The United Nations said Tuesday that food assistance in and around Goma had been “paused” and voiced concern over food shortages.

The UN Security Council was to meet on Tuesday to discuss the conflict.



The United States and France have also condemned the offensive by M23 and Rwandan forces while Britain expressed “deep concern” at the violence and called for de-escalation.