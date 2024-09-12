Germany tells Donald Trump ‘we don’t eat cats and dogs’ DW



Germany rejected claims made by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump about the country’s energy network and also made fun of his lie about immigrants eating pets in the United States.



At the end of Trump’s televised debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, he attacked what he called the Democratic candidate’s refusal to use fracking and fossil fuels.



“Germany tried that and within one year they were back to building normal energy plants,” Trump said.



At a press conference on Wednesday, a government spokesman said, “We took note of [Trump’s comments] with some surprise.”



“I didn’t know what the presidential candidate meant by this,” the spokesperson added, referring to Trump’s comment on German energy policy.



“Like it or not: Germany’s energy system is fully operational, with more than 50% renewables,” the German Foreign Ministry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “And we are shutting down — not building — coal & nuclear plants. Coal will be off the grid by 2038 at the latest.”



“We also don’t eat cats and dogs,” the ministry wrote in reference to Trump’s baseless assertion that immigrants are stealing and eating pets in a US city.



During the debate, Trump referred to an unfounded claim that Haitian immigrants in the small Ohio city of Springfield are stealing pets and eating them.



Springfield police, however, said in a statement: “There have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” Springfield police said in a statement.



Photo|📷: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters