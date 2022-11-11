Gernot Rohr Is Among The Shortlisted Foreign Coaches Seeking To Manage Chipolopolo

ROHR IS AMONG THE SHORTLISTED FOREIGN COACHES SEEKING TO MANAGE CHIPOLOPOLO.
Former Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has also made the final shortlist for the Chipolopolo head coach job.
FAZ earlier today availed 10-man shortlist of coaches in the running for the job.
Rohr becomes the 11th candidate.
The German also previously handled the Niger and Gabon national teams.
The Shortlist;
Antoine Hey
Avram Grant
Gernot Rohr
Gert Engels
Goran Stankovic
Honour Janza
Hossam Al Badry
Peter Butler
Roberto Blanchi
Sebastian Migne
Wedson Nyirenda
Yes, it matters which nationality a Zambian coach must be! Of course, it should be a Zambian!!
The contest should just be between Honour Janza and Wedson Nyirenda, period!
Why should the Nation require a foreign football coach just, 58 years after colonial independence?
What is the Country to lose if it doesn’t retain a foreign coach? How many trophies has Zambia won using foreign coaches?
Shouldn’t the solution for National success essentially Start with Talent Identification and National Selection of players? Let National selection of players begin at the grassroots – Districts, Provincial and then National Selection!
Let there be Local Coaches!!!