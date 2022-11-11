Gernot Rohr Is Among The Shortlisted Foreign Coaches Seeking To Manage Chipolopolo

ROHR IS AMONG THE SHORTLISTED FOREIGN COACHES SEEKING TO MANAGE CHIPOLOPOLO.

Former Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has also made the final shortlist for the Chipolopolo head coach job.

FAZ earlier today availed 10-man shortlist of coaches in the running for the job.

Rohr becomes the 11th candidate.

The German also previously handled the Niger and Gabon national teams.

The Shortlist;

Antoine Hey

Avram Grant

Gernot Rohr

Gert Engels

Goran Stankovic

Honour Janza

Hossam Al Badry

Peter Butler

Roberto Blanchi

Sebastian Migne

Wedson Nyirenda