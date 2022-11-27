GET A BOYFRIEND, MAN TELLS WIFE

INSTEAD of providing for the family, a Mukushi man spent his time praying for people with problems in the community and encouraged his wife to have a boyfriend who would be giving her money for food.

This was in a matter in which Jackson Mwape was seeking reconciliation with his wife Martha Mabungo.

Mabungo said the problem with Mwape was that he was not a caring husband and never bought food for the family.

She said instead of looking for food for the family, Mwape had a habit of going