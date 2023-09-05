GET READY FOR A SHOCKER HH BECAUSE PF ALEBWELELAPO- Edwin Lifwekelo

GET READY FOR A SHOCKER HH BECAUSE PF ALEBWELELAPO..

“Violence begets violence.

Lusaka…..5th September 2023

It is a sad site that two years down the line in ruling, the President continues to promote violence without consequences. He must be held accountable for his actions, as he is essentially inciting violence against those expressing their opinions.

Hakainde Hichilema is not God to choose leaders on behalf of the Zambian people; he has no such authority. If the people of Zambia want former President Edgar Lungu to return because they believe he’s better than him, their WILL must be respected and not manipulated by President Hakainde Hichilema.

By now HH should know that it’s not just the UPND that lost members due to political thuggery or police brutality; the PF and other political Parties also suffered losses from violence instigated by UPND, including incidents involving Jackson Kungo and two victims in Kanyama. He should not play angel..

The President should practice restraint and avoid emotional outbursts. His criticisms of those calling for former President Edgar Lungu’s return are dangerous political maneuvers aimed at undermining public trust in the UPND government.

Let him tame his tongue because he is no longer an opposition leader so these moves of desperation and Pettiness are not welcome .

Despite victimizing the former first family, President Lungu and members of the Patriotic Front Party remain resilient. Nothing can break our spirit now. President Hakainde Hichilema should focus on addressing the unfulfilled promises and the rising cost of living for the Zambian people.

We know they wish us dead and that admission by the president is a clear indication that PF is not a dead political party.

Why are we a Political Party if we can’t regroup?

We do understand that the President may be upset due to the warm reception former President Edgar Lungu received in Zimbabwe but it’s important to focus on the issues at hand..

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director