GETRUDE IMENDA BACKS CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT



April 16, 2025



LUSAKA – UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has clarified that the proposed constitution amendments are not a creation of the UPND government but rather a culmination of proposals from various constitutional reviews such as the Mungomba Constitution Review.



Ms Imenda also discussed concerns surrounding the proposed constitutional amendments, dismissing claims that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration seeks to manipulate the constitution for personal gain.



She said the proposed amendments seeks to look at a number of progressive issues such as delimitation of constituencies.





The Deputy SG was speaking this morning at Millennium Television during the Millennium Kwacha Breakfast show looking at trending stories.

She also dismissed claims from various groups suggesting the amendments aim to manipulate the constitution for the benefit of President Hichilema and the UPND.



And Ms Imenda said President Hichilema handled last year’s drought well especially that no one died from hunger in the country.



“We are lucky that we have a President who has the love for the people and he ensured that no one dies from hunger as a result of drought,” she said.

To this end, Ms Imenda said the UPND government introduced Food for work, Cash for work and increased Social Cash Transfer to help people as a result of drought.



And Ms Imenda said that adjusting constituency boundaries could lead to greater economic opportunity which could result in job creation, skills training, and infrastructure improvements as the Constituency Development Fund has significantly increased.



She also said that increasing the number of constituencies will enhance representation and the ability of Members of Parliament to engage with their communities effectively.



(C) THE FALCON