Ghana becomes 5th African country to remove visa restrictions for Africans

Ghana is now enabling visa-free travel to citizens of all African countries after President Nana Akufo-Addo approved the initiative in December.

Following the president’s promise during the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, the policy will formally launch in early 2025. As stated by the president, it seeks to create “stronger ties across Africa,” according to Africa News.

The country used to grant visa-free entry to nationals of 26 African countries and visas on arrival to citizens of 25 more. Only two countries on the continent required the document before traveling.



With this move, Ghana becomes the fifth nation on the continent to permit entrance for all African passport holders. Rwanda, the Seychelles, Gambia, and Benin follow the same policy.

Since researchers have previously identified visa limitations as a barrier to the West African nation’s tourism, trade, and travel, the new strategy is hoped to boost these sectors.

Executive approval for the visa-free policy was reportedly granted on December 18, 2024. The policy is likely to take effect before the end of Akufo-Addo’s term on January 6, 2025.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as well as the Ministry of Interior have already started preparing for the start of the policy.

In January 2024, Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo promised to make his country visa-free.

“Many of you had to acquire a visa to attend this event,” he said during the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) held in Ghana. “The government of Ghana is committed to ensuring visa-free travel for all Africans, and the process has begun to implement the policy this year.”

Figures in 2023 show that 28% of all intra-Africa travel by Africans was visa-free, a rise from 27% in 2022 and 20% in 2016.