Ghana Football Association Denies Claims Of Nora Hauptles’s Move To Zambia

GFA DENIES CLAIMS OF NORA HAUPTLES’S MOVE TO ZAMBIA



By BARNABAS ZULU



THE Ghana Football Association (GFA) has swiftly refuted reports that Nora Hauptle, the current head coach of Ghana’s women’s national football team, has signed a two-year contract with Zambia to take over the Copper Queens.



In an official statement, the GFA confirmed that Hauptle remains under contract with the Black Queens until the end of 2024.

The GFA emphasised that there is no truth to the speculation surrounding her potential move to Zambia at this time.



Sheikh Tophic Sienu, the GFA’s Deputy Communications Director, addressed the rumours with a light hearted comment, saying, “Sorry Zambia, Nora’s still got a full plate with us for now!”



His remark highlighted the ongoing commitment between Hauptle and the GFA as she continues her work with the Black Queens.



Hauptle has been with Ghana’s national team since taking over in 2020, leading the Black Queens through a series of important tournaments, including the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers and international friendlies.

Her contract, which was set to expire at the end of 2024, has sparked interest from other national teams, fuelling speculation about her potential departure.



The GFA’s swift clarification has put an end to the growing rumours, confirming that Hauptle will remain in charge of Ghana’s women’s football team for the foreseeable future