Ghanaian actor who celebrated his birthday in cemetery says ghosts are haunting him

A Ghanaian actor and film director has screamed out, claiming that ghosts are now haunting him after celebrating his birthday in a cemetery.

The celebrant, Nkrumah Samuel, also known as Remes Kay, and his companions dressed in all-white for the occasion, which took place at a graveyard.

As the celebrant made merry with guests, a high table decorated with drinks and a cake was set between gravestones.

Guests were not provided with chairs, so some chose to relax on gravestones during the party.

The celebrant now claims that his life has changed drastically after the party.

The actor revealed that since his party, ghosts have been haunting him in an interview with Abena Gold.

Remes Kay told the interviewer that his motive for celebrating in a cemetery was to pass the message that one’s birthday isn’t just the addition of a year but it also means the subtraction of a year from the years they have to live.

In the interview conducted in his local language, Remes Kay explained that since his birthday party, he has been seeing scary things and he believes ghosts are now after his life.