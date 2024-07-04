Ghanaian chef has been busted for forging a Guinness World Record for marathon cooking

A Ghanaian chef, Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Millennium Chef Smith, has been busted for forging a Guinness World Record for marathon cooking.

Smith on Tuesday presented a certificate confirming himself as the new world record holder for the 820-hour 25-minute cook-a-thon, which started on February 1 and ended on March 6, 2024, at a press conference.

During the briefing, which was held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, the chef said, “Today is the day that I will forever remember. I am incredibly humbled and honoured to stand before you today as the Guinness World Record holder.”

Confirming the invalidity of his certificate to BBC, the PR Executive for GWR, Alina Polianskaya, said, “No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate.

“The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119hr 57 min 16 sec and was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023,” he added.

After announcing his record and parading his certificate, the Chef was arrested for alleged fraud.

According to Ghana Media, Smith was arrested for “defrauding one of the sponsors, Amadia Shopping Mall, of his cooking marathon.”