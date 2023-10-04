Ghanaians angry at central bank during protests

The protestors were angry about spending over $250 million on building a new central bank headquarters while people in Ghana were struggling economically.

The country in West Africa is going through its worst economic difficulties in a long time. There is a big problem with prices going up a lot, making it expensive to live there. The country also owes a lot of money to the public.

The government made some strict changes, such as raising prices for services and taxes, to make more money within the country.

In May of last year, a country with a lot of cocoa and gold obtained a $3 billion loan from the IMF to try to solve its economic issues.