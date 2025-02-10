Ghana’s President John Mahama has imposed a ban on first-class travel for allministers and govt officials

Ghana’s President John Mahama has imposed a ban on first-class travel for all government appointees as part of efforts to cut down public expenditure amid the country’s economic difficulties.

Speaking at the swearing-in of new ministers at the Jubilee House, Mr. Mahama said all non-essential travel would be prohibited, while the Chief of Staff must first clear any necessary trips.

He revealed that he has directed the Chief of Staff to formally notify all ministers and government officials about an immediate restriction on non-essential travel, which aims to cut government expenditures.

“Any travel that is deemed essential and necessary must be cleared first with the Office of the Chief of Staff, and such travels will have to be taken in modesty—no first class,” Mahama stated.

The President also cautioned his appointees against arrogance and wasteful spending, stressing the need for prudent use of public resources.

“The resources you will be working with belong to the Ghanaian people who put us in office,” he said, adding that these resources must not be misused on luxury or extravagance.

The directive is part of President Mahama’s commitment to cut down on extravagant spending as his administration seeks to restore economic stability and public trust in governance.