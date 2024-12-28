GIANTS MEET: Political Shockwaves Hit Kinshasa As Ruling Party Supporters Scamper After Kabila & Katumbi Meet





A meeting between fourth Republican president Joseph Kabila and Ensemble pour la République leader Moise Katumbi has sent shockwaves in the ruling class in Kinshasa.





Supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi are all over the place hallucinating about the meeting of Democratic Republic of Congo’s political giants.





Kabila and Katumbi met recently in Ethiopia and hatched a plan to reunite and save the Congolese population from Tshisekedi’s misrule.





This meeting of the two leaders comes on the back of growing restrictions on fundamental freedoms in the country.



During this exchange, Katumbi and Kabila expressed their deep concern about the arbitrary arrests affecting many journalists, activists, opponents and citizens, whether civilians or military.





They stressed that these detentions are often motivated by divergent political opinions or ethnicity, which constitutes a flagrant violation of human rights.





The two leaders of Katanga also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, saying that national reconciliation can only be done within a framework of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.





This meeting between Katumbi and Kabila, although surprising, has surely aroused many reactions.





The two men, despite their past differences, seem ready to put aside their differences to form a common front against the abuse of power by Tshisekedi and his tribesmen.



https://drcnewstoday.com/giants-meet-political-shockwaves-hit-kinshasa-as-ruling-party-supporters-scamper-after-kabila-katumbi-meet/