Gigi Lamayne – “There’s no money in SA music”

Gigi Lamayne who has been thriving in the music industry for years claims that it isn’t a profitable career.

During an interview on Trndza Podcast, the rapper said that there is no money in the South African music industry

“There’s no money in music in South Africa. If you want to make money in music you need to go outside South Africa. You’re never going to make money here or you’re going to make it for a short amount of time and you need to strike and you need to strike hard,” she said.