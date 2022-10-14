Gilbert Phiri is new Director of Public Prosecutions replacing Lillian Siyuni

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect removed Lilian Siyuni as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



The Head of State has since appointed Gilbert Andford Phiri as the new DPP.



State House spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said President Hichilema was acting on recommendations contained in a report presented by the judicial Complaints Commission.



“The removal of Mrs Siyuni from the office of the DPP is in exercise of the powers vested in the President pursuant to Article 182 (3), 143 (b) and 143 (c) of the constitution. Meanwhile the President has in excercise of the powers vested in him in Article 180 of the Constitution appointed Mr Phiri as DPP subject to ratification by National Assembly,” he said.