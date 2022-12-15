GIRL 15 DENIED ENTRY TO UNZA.

” my girl has been doing fine since she was born, she had so much interest in reading books, if she disappear you know she’s in her bedroom reading.” Words of the mother to the young girl I will call by her first name Luyando.

Yesterday her mother told me a touching story of Luyando who completed her grade 12 with flying colours at the age of 15.

In grade 5 her teacher suggested she attempt grade 7 exam and she passed with high marks.

At grade 12 she got points that made her qualify for UNZA, that’s were drama started.

She wanted to do medicine but UNZA refused to accept her on account of her age.

They went to Mulungushi University were she was accepted but denied bursary. They said because of her age she does not qualify.

The parent’s had to scout for K15,000 and now the 15 year old Luyando is in school.

The question the mother has is, at what age should one enter UNZA?

At what age can someone get a bursary?

Personally I felt bad because that’s pure discrimination, is it a crime for someone to be intelligent or finish school at 15?

And we are talking about a girl child.

Luyando has embarked on her journey to become a surgeon.

Talking of her passion her mother with a smile told me, ” Luyando she’s different from other girls, the only thing she does is reading and when she wants to watch TV, she only goes for medical documentaries, my daughter has the desire to become a surgeon “.

How I wish someone can assist Luyando to get a bursary.

Am talking about a girl child.