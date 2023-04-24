GIRL, 15, GANG- [email protected] ON VIDEO
THREE men of Ndola who are in their early 20s have been arrested for [email protected] a 15-year-old Grade 10 pupil and capturing the six-hour abuse on video.
The teenager was allegedly lured into what turned out to be a trap by another 15-year-old girl, who has also been arrested.
The victim was on her way home from escorting a relative when the 15-year-old girl befriended her and lured her to a house where they found the three men.
Source: Zambia Daily Mail
One of those times when I wish I had read law and had later been appointed magistrate or judge and sitting to preside over a trial of rapists and abductors such as these. Our country has lost its African innocence and is in need of a saviour. Tags such as Christian nation, ubuntu and what-have-you are not helping.