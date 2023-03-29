GIRL AGED FOURTEEN DEFILED IN THREESOME

In a rather disturbing incident three boys of Nakonde district are said to have taken turns in defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Police say the victim who is also a grade eight pupil was persuaded into getting in the neighbour’s house by the said boys, aged sixteen and others unknown.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Kaunda Mubanga says this happened yesterday as the victim was about to go to Ntindi from Katozi village to collect her school uniforn she had left at her friend’s house after she got soaked earlier that day.

He says upon entering the house she was defiled in turns by three boys in the process fainting, adds one of whom is already in custody as the other two have bolted.

In a related development, Police in Nakonde have arrested a 45-year-old man for defiling a 10-year-old girl whose friends with his children.

Bernard Simfukwe is said to have defiled the minor in the absence of her guardian further warning her to withhold the ordeal.

And, Katozi village headwoman Lenny Namukonda has expressed displeasure in the increasing cases of defilement in the village saying culprit should face the wrath of the law in deterring would be offenders.