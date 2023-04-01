GIRL TELLS COURT HOW STEPFATHER, STEPBROTHER AND UNCLE DEFILED HER

A 15-year-old female footballer has narrated before the Choma Magistrate Court how her 55-year-old stepfather, 20-year-old stepbrother and Uncle allegedly had sex with her repeatedly.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that this is in a matter in which Joseph Bwalya and Ben Bwalya both from Macha Road compound stand charged with defilement on a child contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The juvenile testified that her stepfather started having sex with her a week after he married her mother, between 2018 and 2019, adding that he has slept with her on four different occasions, while the mother was away.

She told the court that her stepfather had once touched her buttocks in his bar, which her aunt who was present at the time noticed but did not not comment on.

She added that her Uncle had sex with her on three different occasions but reported him to her stepfather who later chased him from the house.

The football coach to the victim testified that the juvenile had explained to him about the sexual abuse and decided to call her other uncle on the pretense that he needed to sign some documents in Choma.

And the Uncle to the victim, also told the court how he cried when his niece narrated the sexual abuse to him after he had travelled from the Copperbelt when he was called.

Magistrate Ethel Phiri has since adjourned the matter to 3rd April, 2023 for continuation of trial while the two accused persons have been granted bail.