Girl who was in coma after boyfriend took drugs to have 11 rounds marathon s3x is deád

According to reports, Oromidayo alongside with his partner Aramide, took s3x enhancement pills that would enable them savour each other exhaustively.

Earlier, it was reported Oromidayo, a student at the Civil engineering department, was found dead in his room, while Aramide was in coma and rushed to the University College Hospital, Nigeria for medical attention.

She was also reported to have sustain a very huge vagina tears in her private part.

May their soul rest in Perfect Peace, Amen