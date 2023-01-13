‘Girl with high mileage shouldn’t be paid for’, Lusaka Court rules

A court in Lusaka has ruled that parents of a girl with high mileage should not be paid ‘damage’ even if their daughter is impregnated.

In a matter before the Matero local court, parents of a 16 year old girl had sued their daughter’s 20 year old boyfriend, demanding payment of ‘damage’ for violating her virginity and impregnating her.

However, the accused, Kennedy Mwale, despite accepting sleeping with the girl and impregnating her, pleaded with the court not to make him pay damage as the girl in question was already a damaged good when they met and mated.

Mwale said in the course of their relationship, he had asked the girl how many men she had sex with before him and she said two, namely, Willy and Paul, and that he was the third.

Mwale argued that Willy, having been the one who enjoyed her at zero mileage should be the one to pay damage and not others in her body count.

After the girl confirmed that Mwale’s statement on her body count was correct, the court ordered the embarrassed mother to the girl, Jane Mangoyi, to work closely with her daughter and trace the said Willy and sue him for damage as it was him who damaged her daughter and not Mwale.

In dismissing the matter, the court ordered Mwale to instead pay child support once the girl delivers as he could not be charged damage for a second hand product.

Earlier in the trial, the mother to the girl had complained that Mwale was neglecting her daughter’s pregnancy by not providing odd cuisines like a fried avocado, soil and other luxuries that pregnant women in high density compounds enjoy.

Kalemba