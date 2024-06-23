GIRLFRIEND ALLEGEDLY MURDERS BOYFRIEND BY USING A BROKEN BOTTLE DURING A FIGHT AT A BAR IN LUSAKA

North Gate Police Post under Emmasdale Police Station received a report of murder today, June 22, 2024, at approximately 04:00 hours.

The report was made by Eunice Phiri, aged 55, of house number 120/16 Chipata Overspill. Ms. Phiri reported that her son, Emmanuel Lungu, aged 25, also of Chipata Overspill, was killed by Brenda Mulenga, aged 30, of the same area.

The incident occurred on June 21, 2024, around 22:00 hours at GT Bar in Chipata Overspill Compound.

Brief facts of the case are as that: The now deceased, Emmanuel Lungu, was involved in a fight with his girlfriend, Brenda Mulenga.

During the altercation, Emmanuel sustained deep cuts on his head, left elbow, cheek, and below the lower lip, allegedly inflicted by a broken bottle.

The victim was rushed to the police post, where a medical report form was issued. Emmanuel Lungu was later pronounced dead at Chipata Level One Hospital.

A broken bottle, allegedly used by the suspect, has been recovered and kept as an exhibit.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in UTH mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination.

The suspect, Brenda Mulenga, has been detained in custody, and a docket of the case has been opened.