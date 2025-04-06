Girlfriend Fined K5,000 for going out with a married man



THE MATERO Local Court in Lusaka has condemned a married woman who admitted to having a six months’ affair with a married man, describing her as a prostitute.





Magistrate Lewis Mumba said this in a case in which Mercy Kayawe, 24, of Lusaka’s George Township sued Violet Mwando, 25, for adultery and compensation for insults.



“Anyone who goes out with another person’s husband is a prostitute,” he said.





Mwando, of Lusaka West, confessed to having had an affair with Jacob Zimba, aged 29, her supervisor at Wonderful Company, in 2023.



She said the two had a fling that lasted six months and only ended after she discovered that Zimba was married.





The court heard that the trio work for the same company.



When the court asked Zimba which one he wanted between the two women, he chose his wife, Kayawe.



At this point, magistrate Mumba called Carol Simwatachela, aged 34, to the stand as Kayawe’s witness.





Simwatachela told the court that she heard Mwando insult Kayawe at the office as they work together.



Magistrate Mumba found Mwando guilty and ordered her to compensate Kayawe with K5,000 to be paid in five monthly instalments of K800 with the first instalment set at K1,500.