Girlfriend narrates how lover’s wife poured hot water on her

A WOMAN of Ndola has narrated how she got burnt on her private parts after her boyfriend’s wife poured boiling water on her.

Lucy Tembo, 29, is accused of performing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm after she allegedly poured hot water on the private parts of her husband’s lover.

She allegedly committed the offence in March this year.

When the matter came up before Ndola High Court judge Yvonne Chembe, the victim, Kahilu Kameya, narrated how she went to visit her boyfriend, who at the time was on separation from his wife.

She recalled how Tembo locked her in the house upon introducing herself as her husband’s girlfriend