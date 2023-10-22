Girl’s Grave Scares Mourners After Buried Alive Accident Earlier

A 14-year-old girl’s grave partially collapsed moments after her burial, leaving mourners in Maloni village, Nakonde District, stunned and terrified.

The girl, identified as Abigirl Nambela, died on Friday when a wall of soil in a pit fell on her as she was digging for clay to floor her mother’s house.

She was with her friends when the tragic accident happened.

Her uncle, Tito Sinjela, 60, has said they got shocked when some people informed them that the grave had caved in shortly after they left the cemetery.

“We went back to check and we could not believe our eyes,” he said.

Mr Sinjela said they were struggling to cope with the double tragedy and had left everything in God’s hands.

The village headman, Yaledi Siame, said he had never seen such a thing in his life.

“We usually see graves collapsing if it rains heavily or in other common circumstances, but not right after the burial. We are shocked and we are still asking ourselves questions because such a thing has never been seen or heard of in this village,” he told Chete FM News.

Most of the mourners refused to eat after burial, claiming events around the girl’s death are sending a warning.

The grave has been left untouched.