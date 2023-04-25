Give chance to other nations to host tournaments, SAFA tells COSAFA

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has said COSAFA is in breach of its statutes and the Association will no longer allow the regional body to host its events in the country until further notice.

Several tournaments have been hosted by COSAFA in South Africa over the past few years, instead of rotating and hosting them in the other member countries in the region.

SAFA says this has had an adverse on its own programmes in the Provinces.

SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said it was resolved that the Association’s view will be spelt out to COSAFA in a gathering to be held in the coming days.

“We further elaborated on the relationship with COSAFA and the decision was taken (by the NEC) that we must write to COSAFA and advise that the NEC is of the view that they are in breach of their own statutes,” the SAFA CEO said.

“We have not been bidding for these COSAFA tournaments, but they’ve been happening here in South Africa.”

Adv Motlanthe said SAFA’s own plans have been affected by these COSAFA tournaments and the Association wants to have a conversation about this.

“We are saying, let us not be burdened with tournaments which we have not bid for because at some point, they go against our own priorities as the Association. When you go to different government departments they say their budgets have been spent on COSAFA tournaments because that is classified as football.

“We don’t want to be portrayed as a greedy country, which wants everything. And we believe that there is capacity within the zone to host.”

LMC